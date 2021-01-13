Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County

George Paton leaving Vikings to take over as Denver Broncos GM

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Vikings Assistant General Manager George Paton is leaving the organization to take over as the general manager of the Denver Broncos.

MINNEAPOLIS - After 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, George Paton is leaving the organization to become the next general manager of the Denver Broncos.

Paton has served as the assistant general manager to Rick Spielman, and the Vikings’ vice president of player personnel. His departure leaves a big hole to fill in the Vikings’ front office as the team prepares for free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Paton spent the last nine seasons as the Vikings’ assistant general manager, and had been in charge of player personnel since 2018. Paton came to Minnesota in 2007 and helped the Vikings acquire 22 Pro Bowl players, 15 through the NFL Draft. Those 15 picks totaled 33 Pro selections in their careers.

The Vikings finished 7-9 this season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons under Mike Zimmer. The Broncos finished 5-11.