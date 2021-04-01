Gabe Kalscheur entering transfer portal, could still return to Gophers

article

University of Minnesota junior guard Gabe Kalscheur has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal but is leaving the option open to return to the Gophers for the 2021-22 season.

The news was first reported Thursday by Ryan James with Gopher Illustrated, and Jeff Borzello with ESPN. Kalscheur, despite struggling from the perimeter, averaged 9.2 points per game for the Gophers this season and was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top offensive player.

Kalscheur reportedly had plans to enter the transfer portal even before the Gophers parted ways with Richard Pitino, who was replaced by Ben Johnson. A return for Kalscheur is still possible. He has a close relationship with Johnson, as he was recruited to the Gophers by Johnson in 2018, and both played high school basketball at DeLaSalle.

Kalscheur is the latest of several Minnesota players to enter the transfer portal. Since the coaching change, Tre Williams, Marcus Carr, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Martice Mitchell, Jarvis Omersa and Sam Freeman have all entered the portal.

The Gophers finished the 2020-21 season 14-15, including 6-14 in Big Ten play.