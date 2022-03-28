Fox 9 Sports Now: Talking Timberwolves with Henry Lake

The Minnesota Timberwolves have become one of the hottest tickets in town, and the team is hoping that trend continues into the NBA Playoffs.

The Timberwolves fell to 43-33 on the season after a 134-112 loss at the Boston Celtics Sunday night. With eight regular season games remaining, the Timberwolves are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference, which is the last spot to avoid being in the play-in series.

If the current standings hold, the Timberwolves would host the L.A. Clippers in a one-game playoff to move on and face either the L.A. Lakers, or New Orleans Pelicans.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Henry Lake joined Jim Rich to talk about the Timberwolves, and his new partnership with Duck Donuts. They talk about Karl-Anthony Towns playing at an All-NBA level, and Anthony Edwards’ recent comments about the team having "swag."

Advertisement

Watch the video for more on the Timberwolves.