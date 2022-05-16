Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:28 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wild early playoff exit with Lou Nanne

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wild first round playoff exit with Lou Nanne

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne joined Jim Rich to talk about what went wrong with the Minnesota Wild's first round NHL Playoffs exit to the St. Louis Blues.

MINNEAPOLIS - For the sixth time in the last seven years, the Minnesota Wild is out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs without being able to make it out of the first round.

The Wild’s season ended in a 5-1 loss to the Blues last Thursday in Game 6. The Wild, after setting a franchise record with 113 points in the regular season, failed to make the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season. The Wild took a 2-1 lead in the series after a Game 3 win in St. Louis, but the Blues took the series 4-2 with three straight wins and out-scored Minnesota 15-5 in the process.

So what went wrong? Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne talked with Jim Rich about the series. The Wild struggled on the power play, and didn’t get consistent goaltending throughout the entire series.

After having six 20-goal and three 30-goal scorers in the regular season, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek combined for 10 of the Wild’s 15 goals against the Blues. Five other players scored one goal each.

The Wild has plenty of offseason questions to answer, including Kevin Fiala’s future with the team and who will be the starting goaltender next season.