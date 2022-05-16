Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wild early playoff exit with Lou Nanne

For the sixth time in the last seven years, the Minnesota Wild is out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs without being able to make it out of the first round.

The Wild’s season ended in a 5-1 loss to the Blues last Thursday in Game 6. The Wild, after setting a franchise record with 113 points in the regular season, failed to make the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season. The Wild took a 2-1 lead in the series after a Game 3 win in St. Louis, but the Blues took the series 4-2 with three straight wins and out-scored Minnesota 15-5 in the process.

So what went wrong? Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne talked with Jim Rich about the series. The Wild struggled on the power play, and didn’t get consistent goaltending throughout the entire series.

After having six 20-goal and three 30-goal scorers in the regular season, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek combined for 10 of the Wild’s 15 goals against the Blues. Five other players scored one goal each.

The Wild has plenty of offseason questions to answer, including Kevin Fiala’s future with the team and who will be the starting goaltender next season.