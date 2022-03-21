Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Minnesota Twins baseball with Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins have started Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., and the team made a splash over the weekend with the signing of free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

He’s coming to the Twins on a three-year deal, worth more than $105 million. The contract includes the option to opt-out after the 2022 season. The Twins needed a boost, coming off a 73-win season and finishing last in the American League Central Division.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with pitcher Joe Ryan to talk about the season ahead, and the Twins signing Correa.

"That was amazing news to find out the other day. I’m excited to meet him, get him down here. I think there’s been a buzz in the baseball world, we’re excited to have him. He’s a winner, so it’ll be a fun year," Ryan said.

The Twins added a star in Correa, who will take over shortstop so Jorge Polanco can go back to second base. The Twins have also added pitcher Sonny Gray, who is the likely Opening Day starter.

The Twins hope the move to get Correa, signing Byron Buxton in the offseason and adding more pitching will get them back to the top of the AL Central. The Twins open the 2022 season on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

"Buxton and I were having lunch today, talking about that. Just excited, it’s a pretty dangerous lineup to go through. We’re just excited to get out there. It’s going to be a fun year, I think Twins’ fans are going to be pretty happy with the results they’re going to see out there," Ryan said.

Watch the video for the full interview with Joe Ryan.