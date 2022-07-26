Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich, Greg Coleman talk Vikings training camp

It’s late July, but football season is here.

The Minnesota Vikings had their rookies report to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Sunday to start training camp. A total of 31 players, including quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond all reported Sunday.

The rest of the team reports on Tuesday, and the first practice of camp season is on Wednesday. The Vikings’ first practice open to the public is on Saturday at TCO Performance Center.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with former Vikings’ punter and recently retired sideline reporter Greg Coleman to talk about the season ahead. The Vikings are starting a new era after replacing Rick Spielman in the front office and Mike Zimmer as head coach. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now the new man in the front office, and Kevin O’Connell enters his first season as head coach after winning a Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams.

The Vikings finished 8-9 last season and missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and the third time in the last four years.

Watch the video for the full segment with Jim Rich and Greg Coleman.