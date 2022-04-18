Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich catches up with St. Paul Saints owner Mike Veeck

Baseball season is underway, and the Minnesota Twins grabbed the early-season local headlines with the signings of Carlos Correa, Sonny Gray, Chris Archer and agreeing to an extension with Byron Buxton.

Across the river, Mike Veeck is entering his 30th season as part of the ownership group with the St. Paul Saints. A new era is in its second year, with the Saints now the Twins’ Class AAA affiliate. So in addition to fun and games, and bizarre theme nights at CHS Field, fans can now watch the team’s top prospects on the other side of the Mississippi River.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Veeck as the Saints have won three straight, and are off to an 8-3 start.

"People love the caliber of baseball. They love seeing them at CHS, then turning around and seeing them (at Target Field). There’s a tremendous addition to CHS with the caliber of play, and the fans have been very receptive," Veeck said. "That was much more than I anticipated. We’re going to have a pretty good ball club if it ever thaws."

The fun and toeing the line at CHS Field isn’t going anywhere. June 7, the Saints are hosting "Old ex meets new significant other" night. That night, the Saints host the Rochester Red Wings, the team’s previous Class AAA affiliate.

June 9 is "Minnesota nice meets Saints sassy fun" night and July 29 marks National Intern Day with a harmonica giveaway.

If you can't make it to CHS Field this season, you can watch St. Paul Saints home games on Fox 9 Plus! Watch the full interview with Mike Veeck for all things Saints' baseball.