Fox 9 Sports Now: A look at the Minnesota Vikings after the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is over, and the Minnesota Vikings have 10 new picks on the roster as well as nine undrafted free agents.

It was the first draft for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the head of the Vikings’ front office, and for Kevin O’Connell as head coach. It didn’t take long for Adofo-Mensah to turn a few heads. He traded the No. 12 overall pick, and No. 46, to the Detroit Lions for the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks.

With the top pick, the Vikings chose Georgia safety Lewis Cine, one of the top players on a defense that won a national title in January. Adofo-Mensah then traded their second round pick to the Packers, their second within the NFC North Division, for the No. 53 and 59 picks. They traded back up to No. 42 to take Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Hobie Artigue and Vikings’ analyst Ron Johnson recap the team’s draft.

Five of the Vikings’ first six picks were on the defensive side of the ball, with the other pick going to LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram. They used second round picks on Booth and Ingram, a third round pick on Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah, a fourth round pick on Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans and a fifth round choice on Minnesota defensive end Esezi Otomewu.

Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell said multiple times going into the NFL Draft they wanted to add smart, tough and competitive players. They ended up with four players among the top 70 selections and made 11 trades over three days.

"We had a plan of attack for what we wanted to do, and we accomplished that. We addressed positions, not just in needing this year, but sort of looking ahead to next year. A really collaborative effort, so that’s what I’m the most proud of," Adofo-Mensah said. "Setting the vision for the team and ultimately executing it like we did in this draft."

Here’s a look at the Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft selections:

Lewis Cine (Safety, Georgia – No. 32 overall)

Andrew Booth Jr. (DB, Clemson – No. 42 overall)

Ed Ingram (G, LSU – No. 59 overall)

Brian Asamoah (LB, Oklahoma – No. 66 overall)

Akayleb Evans (DB, Missouri – No. 118 overall)

Esezi Otomewo (DE, Minnesota – No. 165 overall)

Ty Chandler (RB, North Carolina – No. 169 overall)

Vederian Lowe (OT, Illinois – No. 184 overall)

Jaylen Nailor (WR, Michigan State – No. 191 overall)

Nick Muse (TE, South Carolina – No. 227 overall)

The Vikings host rookie mini camp next week, organized team activities May 17-June 1, and the offseason program wraps up with mandatory mini camp June 7-9.