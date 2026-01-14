Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen retiring after 13 NFL seasons

The Brief Adam Thielen posted to his Instagram story Wednesday morning he's retiring after 13 NFL seasons. The Detroit Lakes native spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings, and earned two Pro Bowl picks with the team. The Vikings brought him in for depth before the 2025 season, then waived him at his request so he could sign with a playoff contender. He ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.



It should come as no surprise, but Adam Thielen is hanging up his football cleats after 13 NFL seasons.

Thielen took to his Instagram story Wednesday morning to announce his retirement. His season ended after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs on Monday Night Football. He had two catches for 25 yards in the game.

Adam Thielen’s final season

What we know:

The Vikings made a trade with the Carolina Panthers before the start of the regular season to bring Thielen back. He gave them depth, with Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games of the season. Thielen’s return didn’t go as planned, as he had just eight catches for 69 yards in 11 games, and four starts.

At his request, the Vikings waived him after he was a healthy scratch in a 26-0 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. His goal was to finish the season with a playoff contender as the Vikings were free-falling at the time. A day after he was put on waivers, the Steelers claimed him.

Thielen played in five games for the Steelers, including three starts, and had 11 catches for 117 yards.

Thielen’s NFL career

By the numbers:

Thielen’s story is well-chronicled. He signed with the Vikings out of Minnesota State-Mankato, and earned a roster spot through special teams. In 10 seasons with the Vikings, the Detroit Lakes native had 542 catches for 6,751 yards and 55 touchdowns.

He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Vikings in 2017 and 2018, both of which were 1,000-yard seasons.

Thielen has also been a mainstay in the Twin Cities community as he and his wife, Caitlin, have been active with the Adam Thielen Foundation. It aims to give kids better access to youth sports.

Thielen was a Vikings’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2022. He got the same nomination with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.

What's next:

Look for Thielen to at some point sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Vikings. He's almost certainly headed to the team's Ring of Honor.