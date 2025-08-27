Adam Thielen traded to Minnesota Vikings for multiple draft picks

The Brief An undrafted free agent originally signed by the Vikings before leaving in free agency, wide receiver Adam Thielen will be returning to the team this season. The Vikings have confirmed trading for the Detroit Lakes-native with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. After spending 10 seasons with the team previously, Thielen currently ranks third all-time in both receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55), and fifth in receiving yards (6,682).



A hometown favorite is coming back to play for the purple and gold, after the Minnesota Vikings traded to bring back wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The Vikings needed to add a wide receiver, with Jordan Addison suspended for the first three regular season games and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury. They also waived Lucky Jackson on Tuesday as part of the cuts to get the initial 53-man roster done.

Thielen left the Vikings in free agency after the 2022 season, and spent the last two years with the Carolina Panthers. He had 151 catches for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns.

Adam Thielein traded

What we know:

According to team sources, the Vikings have given up a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers to bring Thielen back.

According multiple reports, the Vikings will take on Thielen's 2025 salary as part of the trade, which is about $7 million. Thielen comes back to his home state to get a chance to possibly finish out his NFL career.

The backstory:

Entering his 13th NFL season, the Detroit Lakes-native was originally picked up by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after playing for Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Since then, he has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 162 games, while recording 685 receptions for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Thielen played the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, starting 27 games, while recording 151 receptions for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns.

He currently ranks third all-time in both receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and fifth in receiving yards (6,682) for the Vikings.

Thielen played two seasons for Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, and has spent the past two offseasons working out at various times with J.J. McCarthy, who will be the starting quarterback for Week 1 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Thielen's transition should be quick, and he should be able to start against the Bears Week 1.