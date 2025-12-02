Adam Thielen headed to Steelers after being waived by Vikings

The Brief Minnesota native and former Vikings' wide receiver Adam Thielen was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. He'll be catching passes for the rest of his career from Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings waived Thielen on Monday at his request. The Vikings traded two draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to bring him in before the season. Thielen has just eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns on the season.



Minnesota native Adam Thielen is going to finish out his NFL career catching passes from a former bitter rival who once starred in the NFC North Division.

Adam Thielen headed to Pittsburgh Steelers

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings waived Thielen on Monday, at his own request. Tuesday, he was claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means he’ll be running routes for Aaron Rodgers. The two know each other well as they were NFC North Division rivals for nine seasons, and they’re offseason golfing buddies.

The Vikings traded two draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to bring the Minnesota native home before the season, with Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games. At least from a receiving standpoint, Thielen didn’t have a huge impact.

In four starts, he had just eight catches on 18 targets for 69 yards, and no touchdowns.

Vikings waive Thielen

Why you should care:

Thielen’s representation reportedly asked for his release last week. He was a healthy scratch Sunday at Seattle, then waived on Monday.

He said on social media he would be retiring after the 2025 season. The thought was he would clear waivers and sign with a playoff contender. Thielen will get to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback in Rodgers, but the Steelers are 6-6 and fighting for a playoff spot with five regular season games left.

Vikings host Commanders Sunday

What's next:

The Vikings return to practice on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center. They host the Washington Commanders at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Kevin O’Connell has plenty of fixes to make.

He said Monday J.J. McCarthy has cleared the concussion protocol and expects to get a full week of practice, which means he’s likely to return on Sunday. Max Brosmer threw four interceptions in his NFL debut, including a pick-6 late in the first half.

The Vikings are 4-8, have lost four straight and six of their past seven.