Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook talks free agency, football camps

Dalvin Cook was a fan-favorite for six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s coming back to the Twin Cities soon.

Cook is returning to host his annual football camps for kids, despite no longer being a running back with the Vikings. Cook was released last month in a cost-cutting move after one of his best seasons with the Vikings. In 17 games, he ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

Minnesota selected Cook out of Florida State in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was due to make $14 million this season. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked with Cook via Zoom about his football camp, being a free agent and his work with Vikings Table to help feed local youth.

Cook's Farwell MN Youth Camp is set for July 21-22 at Park High School in Cottage Grove. It will feature football and cheerleading for boys and girls, ages 7-18.

Watch the video for the full interview with Dalvin Cook.