Former Twins legend Joe Mauer hosting charity home run derby at Target Field

Former Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer is hosting friends and former teammates at Target Field next week in a home run derby to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Mauer joined Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich to talk about the event.

The Mauer and Friends Kids Classic Home Run Challenge is set for Tuesday, June 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at Target Field. Confirmed participants include Mauer, Justin Mornuea, Darin Mastroianni, Brian Duensing, Trevor Plouffe, Brian Dozier, Nick Punto, Joe Nathan and Jim Thome.

The event will be emceed by Cory Provus, the voice of Twins on WCCO Radio 830 AM. Every participant will get two chances to hit as many home runs as possible, and the top eight will compete in a single elimination bracket.

Fans can attend, with tickets ranging from $25 to $75. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare with Mauer and his wife, Maddie, hosting.

Mauer retired from Major League Baseball after the 2018 season after spending his entire 15-year career with the Twins. He had his No. 7 jersey retired during the 2019 season in a ceremony at Target Field. Mauer became the first catcher to win three batting titles and an American League MVP.