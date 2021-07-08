Former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

article

Former Prior Lake basketball star Dawson Garcia made it official on Thursday, he’s leaving Marquette to play next season at North Carolina.

Garcia was a top 30 recruit nationally and a McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2020. He declared for the NBA Draft after one season, and entered the NCAA transfer portal after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski following a 13-14 season. Garcia was one of the Golden Eagles’ top players last season, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to earn Big East All-Freshman Team honors.

Garcia, a 6-11 forward, also shot better than 35 percent from the perimeter. He’ll now play for Hubert Davis with the Tar Heels, who takes over the program following Roy Williams retiring after this past season. Garcia went through the NBA Draft process, but withdrew before the July 7 deadline to retain his NCAA eligibility.

He’ll see a familiar face when he gets to Chapel Hill. Garcia will be teammates with former Hopkins star Kerwin Walton. The 6-5 guard averaged more than eight points per game and shot 42 percent from the perimeter in his freshman season. The two were also teammates during their AAU time with D1 Minnesota.

North Carolina finished 18-11 last season.