Former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren declares for NBA Draft

article

Chet Holmgren made official on Thursday what was expected all along the second he stepped foot on campus at Gonzaga: He’s turning pro after one college season.

Holmgren, the former Minnehaha Academy star, announced on social media that he’s declaring for the NBA Draft. Holmgren was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, and he’s projected to be a top-five pick, maybe No. 1 overall, in the draft.

In one season at Gonzaga, Holmgren was second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game, and led the Zags with 9.9 rebounds per game in 31 starts. He also averaged 3.6 blocked shots per game.

Holmgren was an All-American, a First Team All-West Coast Conference pick, a Wooden Award Finalist and a National Defensive Player of the Year Finalist. At 7 feet, 195 pounds, he possesses the rare skill set of the length to score inside, the shooting touch outside and the ability to score off the dribble.

Advertisement

Holmgren led the Zags to a 28-4 season, a WCC regular season and tournament title and a run to the Sweet 16. Gonzaga’s season ended short of a Final Four run, after a loss to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.