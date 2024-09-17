Former Gophers star Mo Ibrahim makes surprise visit on P.J. Fleck Show

It’s a rivalry week for the University of Minnesota football team as they host Iowa on Saturday to open Big Ten play.

The Floyd of Rosedale trophy is on the line, and several former players will likely be in town for the game. A once star running back made a surprise appearance on the FOX 9 P.J. Fleck Show Tuesday.

Mo Ibrahim as the all-time leading rusher in program history, and he’s now on Fleck’s coaching staff helping the running back room. He joined Coach Fleck, Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard and Ron Johnson for the final segment of the show.

"I’ve been in college for six years, I finally got the chance to come on here, I’m just happy to be here," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim’s legacy

Ibrahim finished with 4,668 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in five seasons with the Gophers. That’s despite playing only one game in 2021 after an Achilles injury against Ohio State. Ibrahim was the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2020, and a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten pick.

He averaged 6.6 yards per carry during his career. Unfortunately, his teams went 0-5 against the Hawkeyes. He’ll likely be one of several former players to speak to the team ahead of Saturday night’s game.

"I gotta tell the young guys how important this game is. It’s going to be something you remember forever," Ibrahim said.

What’s next

The Baltimore native is still trying to have an NFL career. He signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, and had to be carted off the field after suffering a hip injury on a kick return.

The Vikings signed Ibrahim back in August before their final preseason game, but he was waived four days later. He’s now "Coach Mo" and waiting for his next NFL chance.