Former Austin star Both Gach transferring from Utah to Gophers

article

After two seasons at Utah, Austin, Minn. native Both Gach announced Monday he’s coming home to play for Richard Pitino and the Gophers.

Gach is a 6-6, 183-pound wing who can also be a ball-handler for Minnesota. As a sophomore for the Utes, Gach averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He averaged 7.7 points per game as a freshman, and in two seasons, scored 521 points and grabbed 158 rebounds.

Gach opted to stay home and play for Minnesota over options at Iowa State, Creighton, Auburn and Maryland. It’s the third transfer Pitino has gotten to play for the Gophers next season, joining Western Michigan grad transfer power forward Brandon Johnson and Drake center Liam Robbins.

Under current NCAA transfer rules, Gach would have to sit out the 2020-21 season. He’s expected to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility, citing playing closer to home due to concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic. Robbins, who has family connections to the Gophers, is expected to apply for the same waiver.

Gach’s commitment fills the last scholarship for Pitino next season. He has Jamal Mashburn Jr., Martice Mitchell and David Mutaf coming in as freshmen along with Gach, Robbins and Johnson.

Gach played against the Gophers last season when they traveled to Utah for an early non-conference game. He started, played 33 minutes and tied a team-high with 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field while also grabbing four rebounds.