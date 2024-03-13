Eric Ramsay introduced as new Minnesota United FC head coach

A new era for Minnesota United FC soccer started this week, with the team’s second head coach in franchise history becoming official.

Eric Ramsay was named the team’s head coach in late February, and held his first training session with his new team on Tuesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Wednesday, he was introduced for the first time to media and fans at a news conference at Allianz Field.

Ramsay is replacing Adrian Heath, and already inherits a positive start as the Loons have two wins in their first three matches to start 2024. Ramsay comes to Minnesota United FC after being the top assistant for Manchester United of the English Premier League. He was on staff there from 2021-24. He also helped lead the Wales National Team in 2023, and has worked with some of the top soccer players in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team announced this week it is keeping interim coach Cameron Knowles as an assistant coach. Ramsay is also bringing on Dennis Lawrence as an assistant coach.

Minnesota United FC is off to a 2-0-1 start with a 2-1 win at Austin FC to open the season, a 1-1 tie with Columbus Crew for the home opener at Allianz Field and a 3-2 win at Orlando. Minnesota United hosts L.A. FC Saturday night at Allianz Field.