Darius Taylor returning for Gophers against Rhode Island

article

The University of Minnesota football team hosts Rhode Island at 11 a.m. Saturday seeking its first win of the season, and the Gophers will get one of their top offensive weapons back.

Running back Darius Taylor will make his 2024 debut with the Gophers and is expected to start after missing last week’s loss to North Carolina due to a leg injury suffered during fall camp.

Why it matters

Without Taylor, the Gophers ran for just 79 yards against the Tar Heels. Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major led Minnesota with 20 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing last season before missing the last half of the regular season with a hamstring injury.

Taylor is arguably Minnesota’s top offensive player, and should give the run game a boost against the Rams. How many touches he gets remains to be seen, but P.J. Fleck wants to give him some snaps fore Minnesota hosts Iowa on Sept. 21 to open Big Ten play.

Darius Green set to make 2024 debut

A potentially key defensive piece also returns Saturday as safety Darius Green is not listed on the injury report. He missed the season-opener after getting a late start to fall camp due to injury. The Gophers' defense missed 22 tackles, the most ever in a single game under Fleck, and struggled to get off the field on third down. Green's return should help, but defensive back Ja'Ontae McMillan will miss Saturday's game. He forced a fumble against North Carolina that was negated by a defensive penalty.

Revenge game for Max Brosmer?

Saturday’s opponent is familiar to Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer. The New Hampshire transfer faced Rhode Island last season, and threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns despite a 30-24 loss to the Rams.

The Gophers enter Saturday's game 21-3 in non-conference play under Fleck.