Dalvin Cook jokes the Vikings should practice for Chargers in L.A.: ‘Minnesota is cold, man’

Much of Minnesota woke up to bitterly cold wind chills Wednesday morning after snow earlier this week, and it might prompt some Vikings fans to book a trip to Los Angeles as the Vikings head to the West Coast to face the Chargers Sunday afternoon.

The team began preparations for the Chargers on Wednesday, and running back Dalvin Cook sounded as if his bags are already packed for Los Angeles.

“Let’s just go to L.A. right now, we could practice out there. We could go out there right now. It’s about 2 degrees outside, it’s cold but nah, we ready. Minnesota’s cold, man,” Cook said laughing.

Cook had limited action last Sunday due to a lingering chest injury with 18 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings improved to 9-4 with a 20-7 win over the Detroit Lions.

Despite Cook’s wishes, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday morning the team is making no plans to head west early. They took the same approach when traveling to Seattle of out their bye week to face the Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

“It’s only a two-hour time difference, we’ve adjusted the schedule a little bit. But I think just get our work done here, go out there, get out and play the game and go,” Zimmer said.

Stefon Diggs, who has become the Vikings’ leading receiver with Adam Thielen out injured the last six games, is ready to play in warmer weather. Even if it’s only for one week.

“I feel like a lot of guys definitely appreciate the nice weather. You kind of get used to the cold weather after a while,” Diggs said.

This week in the Twin Cities started with some snow, followed by a blast of cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time the team heads west this weekend, we’ll have highs in the teens and subzero wind chills overnight. Welcome to winter in Minnesota.

The Vikings hope that leads to more purple jerseys in the stands Sunday afternoon when they face the Chargers.

“I hope so, I hope all our fans come out. We talked about the stadium today and about the grass. We talked about the size of the stadium and things like that. Hopefully we get a lot of people there,” Zimmer said.

He might get his wish. The high temperature in Los Angeles is forecasted at 65 degrees on Wednesday. It should be close to 70 degrees and sunny for kickoff between the Vikings and Chargers on Sunday.

“We’re going to some warm weather to play in a great atmosphere. It should be a good turnout, I know our fans travel real good so we should see a lot of Vikings fans out there,” Cook said.

The Vikings enter the game 9-4 and very much in the NFC Playoff mix. The Chargers are 5-8 and have been mathematically eliminated from the AFC Playoffs.