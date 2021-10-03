Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw active for Vikings against Browns; Barr out

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday, seeking their second straight win after an 0-2 start.

It marks the return of former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to Minnesota. Stefanski took the Browns’ head coaching job last year, and led Cleveland to an 11-5 record, a playoff win and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors.

The Vikings will get two key offensive players back for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but one key defensive player remains out. Dalvin Cook and Christian Darrisaw are both active, while linebacker Anthony Barr remains out.

Cook missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but participated in practice all week. Without Cook, Alexander Mattison ran for 112 yards and had 171 total yards in last week’s 30-17 win over Seattle. Darrisaw, the Vikings first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will likely make his debut on Sunday. He’s been recovering from groin/core issues that required two surgeries, and Rashod Hill is starting in his place. It remains to be seen how many snaps Darrisaw gets.

Barr will miss his fourth straight game with a knee issue. Also inactive are defensive back Kris Boyd, receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, quarterback Kellen Mond, Wyatt Davis, James Lynch and Patrick Jones II.