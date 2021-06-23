Da Beauty League returning July 14 to Braemar Ice Arena

article

Da Beauty League, a popular summer hockey league featuring several NHL players, is back for the summer of 2021.

The league took a break during 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials on Wednesday said it’s back this year and starting in just a few weeks. Minnesota Wild winger Nick Bjugstad, featured in a video on social media sitting on a paddleboard on a lake, made it official.

"Just want to let you know Da Beauty League is back this summer and we’re all looking forward to it. July 14, hope to see you all out there. It will be a fun summer trying to win the old John Scott cup," Bjugstad said.

The 4-on-4 league will feature eight regular season games for all six teams at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, with games on Wednesday nights in July. Starting in August, the league will play on Monday and Wednesday nights. Game times will be 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will make the playoffs, which start Aug. 23 at 6 and 7:15 p.m. The championship game for the John Scott Cup will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Along with Bjugstad, some of the other well-known hockey names playing include Zach Parise, Kyle Rau, Brock Boeser, Justin Kloos, Vinni Lettieri, Brady Skjei, Alex Stalock, Nico Sturm, Alex Goligoski, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula.

The six teams are sponsored locally by Bic, Walser Automotive, Nor-Son, Tradition Companies, Jimmy John’s and TRIA Orthopedic Center.