Could Royce Lewis return to the Minnesota Twins soon?

Royce Lewis can currently be seen in a St. Paul Saints uniform playing at CHS Field in St. Paul, but that could change very soon for one of the Minnesota Twins’ top prospects.

The standout shortstop had his 2022 season come to an end after suffering a knee injury making a catch in center field at Target Field. He was only playing in the outfield with Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela both healthy and playing the left side of the infield at the time. Lewis made the leaping grab at the wall, but tore his ACL for the second time in the process.

Urshela is no longer with the Twins, and Correa might be headed to the injured list as early as Friday with a foot issue. Lewis has played in eight games in his return and is hitting .333 with 10 hits in 30 at bats. He has three homers, nine RBI, has stolen four bases and scored seven runs.

Lewis isn’t eligible to return to the Twins until June, but that could be coming very soon. Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Lewis before the Saints’ game Thursday night.

"Just to be playing the game and in front of these fans, basically our fans in Minnesota for the Twins, it’s truly special. It’s just been fun to be back with my boys, playing and having fun again," Lewis said.

Lewis could be putting on a Twins’ uniform as early as next week. Correa could be headed to the IL as early as Friday and reportedly has plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Twins brought back Correa on a six-year, $200 million deal after contracts didn’t work out with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets over medical concerns with a physical.

He’s off to a slow start at the plate, hitting just .213 with six homers and 24 RBI in 44 games and 169 at bats.

Lewis was not in the Saints’ lineup Thursday, getting a day off in is rehab process, but reflected on his second knee injury and the possibility that he’ll be at Target Field very soon.

"It’s always tough. It’s like why me? But here’s the thing, let’s not have a 2024 tour you know? Let’s just keep this thing staying healthy and having fun that way," Lewis said. "I actually do look at it that way. I’m human just like everyone else and when you’re chasing a promotion or something that you look forward to that’s your dream, it’s hard not to look at it. I just look at it and it gives me motivation to keep balling out and having fun."