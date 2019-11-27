College GameDay workers dig out snow for set-up at University of Minnesota

article

Work was underway Wednesday at the University of Minnesota campus for College GameDay on Saturday.

For the first time ever this weekend, the University of Minnesota is set to host the popular ESPN college football pre-game show ahead of a huge game for the Gophers.

Unfortunately for ESPN, the visit will come days after the Twin Cities metro got hit with a big snowstorm that dropped 9.2 inches of snow at MSP Airport. While the worst of the snowfall may have passed, conditions for Saturday, when the Gophers host the Wisconsin Badgers in the final game of the season, which will decide which team takes the Big Ten West title, don't look much better.

Right now, the forecast shows the possibility of heavy rains, winds, and snow on Saturday -- miserable conditions for the outdoor College GameDay set at Northrup Mall.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium. FOX 9 will also preview the game Saturday morning on our weekly Gophers GameDay program starting at 9 a.m.

If the Gophers win, they will finish the regular season with an 11-1 record and will take on Ohio State in the Big Ten conference championship.