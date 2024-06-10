Cheryl Reeve sidesteps Caitlin Clark not being on Olympic basketball roster

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm Sunday night to improve to 8-3 on the season, but all anyone wanted to talk about before the game was Caitlin Clark.

The former Iowa star and current Indiana Fever point guard, at this point, is not going to Paris to play for Team USA in the Summer Olympics. It’s been a hot topic all across the WNBA in recent days.

Cheryl Reeve, who is the head coach for the Summer Olympics in Paris, was asked about just that before Sunday’s game. She didn’t have much to say.

"I think it’s more of the official announcement has not been made by USA Basketball. So it would be premature for me to have any conversations about any player or anything until I see that announcement," Reeve said.

Clark told Indiana reporters on Sunday she is not on the roster.

Team USA will reportedly include Breanna Stewart, Lynx star Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Diana Taurasi, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu.

Team USA heads to the Olympics having won the gold medal seven straight times and nine of 12. Reeve was named the Team USA coach in 2021 after being an assistant to Geno Auriemma in 2016 and Dawn Staley in 2020.