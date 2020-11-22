Cam Dantzler, Irv Smith Jr. active for Vikings against Cowboys

article

The Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it appears both Cameron Dantzler and Irv Smith Jr. will play.

The Vikings released their inactives, and the notable names include long snapper Austin Cutting, wide receiver Dan Chisena and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland. Cutting has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Cleveland suffered an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears Monday night. With Cutting out, Andrew DePaola will take over long snapping duties.

Brett Jones will start in Cleveland’s place, making the fourth player to start at right guard for the Vikings this season. Dantzler has been out since being carted off the field at Green Bay after suffering a neck/head injury, being evaluated for a concussion and having COVID-19 issues.

Smith had two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions, then missed Monday’s game at Chicago with a groin injury. Smith has gotten better in run blocking for Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings should also get a boost in the run game with fullback C.J. Ham expected to play.

The Vikings are looking to win their fourth straight and get back to .500 for the first time all season with a win over Dallas.