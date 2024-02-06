Cam Christie leads Gophers to 59-56 win over Michigan State

article

Cam Christie showed he wasn’t afraid of the big moment in the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s 75-66 overtime win over Northwestern last Saturday.

Tuesday night against Michigan State, Christie showed why he’s the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and shot 5-of-6 from three-point range as the Gophers came back from nine down to beat the Spartans 59-56 in front of 8,239 fans at Williams Arena. Gophers' students filled the lower bowl with 1,000 vintage gold jerseys similar to what the team wore Saturday.

Minnesota improves to 15-7, 6-5 in the Big Ten and has won three straight. The Gophers are 6-5 in league play for the first time since the 2017-18 season, the last time they went to the NCAA Tournament.

Dawson Garcia added 10 points, Pharrel Payne had eight points and seven rebounds and Parker Fox provided the first half spark with eight points. Elijah Hawkins, who missed Minnesota's 76-66 loss in East Lansing with an ankle injury, had six points, six assists in 39 minutes.

Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 36 points to lead Michigan State, but no other Spartans' player had more than six points. The Gophers won the second half 32-24 after trailing 32-27 at the break.

The Gophers are 13-3 at Williams Arena, and travel to Iowa on Sunday.