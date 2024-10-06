Cam Bynum explains ‘Parent Trap’ celebration after interception in Vikings’ win

If we’ve learned one thing this season, the Minnesota Vikings are going to celebrate the heck out of turnovers this season.

Defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. revealed earlier this season players get fined within the team if they don’t fully participate. Sunday, the Vikings intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times in a 23-17 win over the New York Jets to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Cam Bynum intercepted an errant Rodgers throw in the first quarter. He then gave a nod to London and the movie "Parent Trap," doing a celebratory handshake with Josh Metellus.

The context

"The Parent Trap" came out in London in 1998, and the movie features a scene with a similar handshake done by a young Lindsay Lohan with Simon Kunz, who plays the character "Martin."

"We’re on a generational celebration run right now. Three weeks in a row, we’ve had some fire celebrations. This might have been one of my favorites because that’s one of my favorite movies, and it’s based in London," Bynum said. "As soon as I knew we were playing in London, I watched that movie last week, I’m like this is it. My mindset is I gotta have something ready every week."

It was Bynum’s second interception of the season.

Aaron Rodgers tells Andrew Van Ginkel ‘Christmas came early’

The defensive highlight Sunday was from Andrew Van Ginkel. He made it look like he was going to pressure Rodgers in the first quarter, then dropped back and picked him off. Van Ginkel broke one tackle and took it 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead.

It’s his second defensive touchdown of the season after doing it to Daniel Jones in Week 1.

"It’s a great feeling. Obviously when you can make a play like that, it can change the game. I’m just glad I caught the ball and the rest is history," Van Ginkel said.

When Rodgers is done playing football, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame. Van Ginkel said later on in the game, Rodgers went up to him and said, "Christmas came early." His response? "Thank you."

The Vikings lead the NFL with 14 interceptions, and 23 sacks.