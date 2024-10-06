Vikings hold off Jets 23-17 in London, head to bye week 5-0

The Brief The Vikings are 5-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 23-17 win over the New York Jets in London The Vikings intercepted Aaron Rodgers 3 times, including a 63-yard pick-6 from Andrew Van Ginkel Will Reichard was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, with makes from 54, 53 and 41 yards



The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 heading to their bye week after a 23-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The Vikings are 5-0 for the first time since 2016, but that team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. Minnesota’s offense had an up-and-down day, and Kevin O’Connell relied on his defense, which intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times and got three sacks.

The mark of a good team is one that can still win without playing its best. That’s exactly what the Vikings did Sunday, and they continue to prove the doubters wrong. For the second straight week, the Vikings had to hold on for a win after getting out to a three-score lead, but they did.

"Moments like this are where we lean into a lot of things that our organization is built off. Dealing with adversity together, no flinch, all three sides figuring out a way to come together and win a football game," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win. "What I told our team is there are going to be days like this, and when there’s days like this, good football teams find a way to pick each other up. A thousand excuses out there, our team didn’t look for any of them. They just kept playing."

The key play

With under a minute to play and the Jets threatening a walk-off victory. Stephon Gilmore came up with the game-sealing interception on Aaron Rodgers. He was looking for Mike Williams, and Gilmore read the play perfectly. The Vikings signed Gilmore to a one-year contract during training camp, with their secondary decimated due to injuries.

"That’s why we went and got Gilly, to put a game away in tight coverage like that. Makes a hell of a catch there so we’re kneeling it out for win No. 5," O'Connell said.

Another pick-6 for Andrew Van Ginkel

After Ty Chandler fumbled a pitch from Sam Darnold, the Vikings’ defense came up with a huge play. Andrew Van Ginkel looked like he was going to pressure Aaron Rodgers. He dropped back in coverage, picked Rodgers off, shook a tackle and took it 63 yards for a touchdown. It gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

It’s Van Ginkel’s second defensive touchdown this season. He did the same to Daniel Jones in Week 1.

"It’s a great feeling. Obviously when you can make a play like that, it can change the game. I’m just glad I caught the ball and the rest is history," Van Ginkel said. 'He (Rodgers) told me Christmas came early."

Aaron Jones leaves injured

Aaron Jones had seven carries for 29 yards and one catch for 24 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with a right hip injury. He had a large ice pack on his leg, and did not return. Jones has been pivotal in the Vikings’ run game, and the offense went stagnant without him in the second half.

"I’m keeping my fingers crossed that that will be short term," O'Connell said.

A rare fullback touchdown

The Vikings got down to the 2-yard line with under four minutes to play in the first half thanks to Justin Jefferson drawing pass interference penalties. C.J. Ham finished off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 17-0 lead.

‘Will the Thrill’ is money

For once, the Vikings don’t have a kicker issue. Will Reichard made field goals from 54, 53 and 41 yards out. His 53-yarder gave the Vikings a 20-10 lead with 12:05 to play. The 41-yard gave them a 23-17 lead with 3:11 to play. Other than Reichard, Vikings’ special teams was largely a mess Sunday.