Byron Buxton ends Twins' clutch hitting skid at 0-for-33 in win over Dodgers

It had to end at some point, and it finally did for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Target Field.

The Twins entered the day 0-for-27 with runners in scoring position. After six at-bats without success in that spot, the skid finally came to an end in the third inning. Byron Buxton singled to left, scoring Edouard Julien to give the Twins a 2-1 lead at the time. That ended an 0-for-33 stretch with runners in scoring position. Buxton is now hitting .400 (4-for-10) in that department this season.

The Twins’ bats have had a largely slow start to the season, with just 26 runs scored in nine games. Seven of the eight Twins’ home runs this season have been of the solo variety. But when you continue to not produce with runners in scoring position, tensions get high, frustrations mount and approaches change.

Hitting is generally contagious, so we’ll see if Buxton’s run-scoring hit rubs off on the rest of the team.

It did, at least for Edouard Julien. He had three hits, including a pair of solo opposite field homers, and scored three runs as the Twins closed out their first home stand of the season with a 3-2 win over the Dodgers for their first win at Target Field this season. Julien’s three home runs on the season also lead the Twins.

Carlos Correa had two hits, and a pivotal play in the win. Shohei Ohtani tried to score from first on a Freddie Freeman triple in the seventh. Correa took the relay and threw Ohtani out at home plate to end the inning. He was ruled safe on the field, but a challenge and video review showed Christian Vazquez got the tag on Ohtani before his foot touched home plate for what would’ve been the game-tying run.

The Twins (4-6) now hit the road for four games at Detroit, and three at Baltimore.