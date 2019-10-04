Arraez on Twins ALDS playoff roster, Astudillo left off

article

The Minnesota Twins have released their 25-man roster for the American League Division series against the New York Yankees.

Game 1 is set for just after 6 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium, and Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Twins. The Twins decided to keep 12 pitchers on the roster, with the notable names being Randy Dobnak, Kyle Gibson, Brusdar Graterol, Devin Smeltzer and Cody Stashak.

It’s not known who still be the starting pitcher for Game 2 Saturday night, but Jake Odorizzi has been the Twins No. 2 starter all season. The Twins could decide to do a bullpen game, and have Odorizzi be the starter for Game 3 on Monday at Target Field.

Among position players, the biggest question mark that was placed on the roster was infielder Luis Arraez. He had to be carted off the field during the Twins’ final regular season series at Kansas City with what turned out to be a right ankle injury. Prior to the injury, he had been one of the Twins’ best players, hitting .334 in 92 games with 20 doubles, four homers and 28 RBI. He had just 29 strikeouts in 326 at bats in the regular season. Arraez also hit the go-ahead two-run homer in Detroit on the night the Twins clinched the American League Central Division title.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said earlier this week he’s doing much better, which is clear with him being put on the playoff roster.

Utility player Willians Astudillo was left off the roster. He hit .268 with nine doubles, four homers and 21 RBI in 58 games, but seemed to come up big in several clutch situations for the Twins this season.

Advertisement

In other good news on the injury front, outfielder Max Kepler and utility player Marwin Gonzalez are both on the playoff roster. Kepler missed time at the end of the season with a shoulder injury, and Gonzalez was out after re-injuring his oblique. First baseman C.J. Cron is also on the playoff roster, despite dealing with a nagging thumb injury for much of the season.

The Twins have posted their lineup for Game 1.

Mitch Garver is leading off and catching, followed by Jorge Polanco at shortstop and Nelson Cruz at designated hitter. Eddie Rosario is batting clean-up and playing right field, while Miguel Sano hits fifth and will be at third base. Kepler will hit sixth and play center field, and Gonzalez will hit seventh and play left field. Cron at first and Arraez at second round out the batting order.