Anthony Harris signs franchise tender, will be with Vikings in 2020

Anthony Harris made it official on Sunday that he’s staying with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2020 season, and it’s his desire to be in Minnesota long-term.

Harris posted on social media that he has signed his franchise tender for the 2020 season. He’ll make $11.4 million with the Vikings this year, and he has until July 15 to work out a long-term contract with the Vikings. General Manager Rick Spielman placed the franchise tag on Harris when NFL free agency started, and there had been some speculation Harris might be traded due to his expected high cost.

“Although it has been a strange offseason, time spent in isolation with family has been refreshing and energizing. This is just one step in God’s plan for me and my family. I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards a long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season,” Harris wrote in a social media post.

Harris added, “I am continuing my focus on what it takes to be successful both as a team and as an individual. I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country.”

Harris led the Vikings and tied for second in the NFL last season with six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. In 14 starts, he had 60 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Most importantly, he’ll bring a veteran presence back to a defense that lost Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Andrew Sendejo, Linval Joseph, Stephen Weatherly and Jayron Kearse and free agency. Harris will be asked to be a mentor on defense after the Vikings took five secondary players in the NFL Draft. Among them, first round pick Jeff Gladney out of TCU and third round pick Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State.

Harris is entering his sixth season with the Vikings, and came to Minnesota in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He’s become one of the better safeties in the NFL over five seasons.