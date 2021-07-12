Anthony Barr says the Vikings have a 'Super Bowl winning team' in 2021

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks away from starting training camp, and at least one member of the defense thinks they’re built for a run to the Super Bowl.

Joining Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Anthony Barr says the team’s rebuilt defense and mix of veterans and young players should make for an exciting 2021 season. The Vikings finished 7-9 last season and missed the NFC Playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons under Mike Zimmer.

Barr missed most of the 2020 season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s back healthy, and the Vikings could feature as many as eight new starters on defense for Week 1 at Cincinnati. Some of those names include Patrick Peterson, Xavier Woods, Mackensie Alexander, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Stephen Weatherly as well as Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Barr back healthy.

"I really do believe that we have a Super Bowl winning team this year. Obviously there’s a lot of steps to get to that point, and I’ve been through good seasons and bad seasons with this team. But every time we’ve had a tough year, we’ve always bounced back," Barr said. "I really feel like this year is going to be special."

Barr also spoke about the Raise the Barr Foundation, which aims to raise money to help out single parents. Barr is hosting an event Thursday night at the Dayton Project in downtown Minneapolis, featuring wine tasting, whiskey tasting and a fashion show. Those not comfortable attending in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic have the option to attend virtually.

"It’s a very personal cause. Being raised by a single parent, my mother, there was a lot of obstacles and hurdles for her. She provided me so much opportunity, and that’s really what we’re trying to do for the next family is step in, provide that opportunity and really empower them so they can take control of their lives."

For more information on the Raise the Barr Foundation or to purchase tickets for Thursday's event, click here.