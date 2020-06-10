And they're off! Canterbury Park returns to racing with limited crowd, walk-up wagering

Canterbury Park returned to racing Wednesday to begin its shortened, 52-day race season.

Races will run every Monday through Thursday and conclude Sept. 16, but the Park is limiting attendance to 250 fans to adhere to the Governor’s COVID-19 orders at the beginning of the season.

The Park’s MVP card system is being used to invite players and fans during the Stay Safe Minnesota restrictions.

“We are working on plans to hopefully allow for additional capacity in the coming weeks,” the Canterbury website says. “Thank you for your patience and we hope to see you all soon.”

For those not in attendance, walk-up wagering is available at the Park at its ticket office location. That way fans can wager on races and follow along at home.