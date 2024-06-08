All goals from Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light FC

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 8, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC beat River Light FC 3-2 Saturday night at TCO Stadium. Aurora has not lost a regular season game it started three years ago. 

Here are all the goals from Saturday night's game: 

Morgan Stone with the first goal of the game

Aurora's Morgan Stone scores, tying up game

Aurora's captain, Morgan Stone, scored the first goal of the game, tying it up against River Light. 

Katie Duog starts the half with a goal

Aurora's Katie Duog starts the half with a goal

Katie Duog started the half with a goal, putting Aurora ahead. 

Saige Wimes with the third goal

Minnesota Aurora's Saige Wimes with a goal

Saige Wimes scored the third goal for Aurora. The team won the game against River Light FC 3-2. 

6,053 people attended the game at TCO Stadium Saturday night. 