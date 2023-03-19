Adam Thielen signing with Panthers after Vikings release

article

After ten years with the Vikings, Adam Thielen announced Sunday he is headed to Carolina.

Thielen shared the news in an Instagram story on Sunday featuring his kids, writing "Let's go. @Panthers."

A Minnesota native and former Mankato State star, Thielen totaled 534 receptions, 6,682 yards, and 55 touchdowns during his career with the Vikings before his release.

However, in recent years, his production has dropped off as the Vikings have found a new top target in Justin Jefferson, and as third-year receiver K.J. Osborn has developed as a talented third option. The release was a cost-cutting move for Minnesota, with Thielen set to earn $19.9 million in 2023. The cut saved the Vikings more than $6 million.

Right now, it's unclear how much Thielen will earn on his new deal, but the NFL Network reports it is a three-year contract.

It won't be long until Thielen gets a chance to faceoff with the Vikings. Carolina is on the schedule for Minnesota in 2023. The exact date of the game will be set in May.