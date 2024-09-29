Aaron Jones does ‘Vikings Vault’ after win in return to Lambeau Field

Aaron Jones didn’t technically get to do his new version of the Lambeau Leap Sunday, but he did get to celebrate a win with Minnesota Vikings’ fans.

Jones had 22 carries for 93 yards and four catches for 46 yards against the Green Bay Packers, a team that released him in the offseason after he wouldn’t take a pay cut for the second straight year. Jones has more than found a home as the Vikings’ lead running back. He didn’t score a touchdown Sunday, but after they got a 31-29 win to improve to 4-0, Jones ran down to the end zone near the players’ exit and jumped into the stands with dozens of happy Vikings’ fans. He even took a selfie.

"I did get my leap. It was kind of funny because as we were taking that last knee, the Packers’ defense was like ‘We didn’t let you Lambeau Leap in our house!’ I was like you guys are worried about me Lambeau Leaping, you should be worried about the score. I came here and got what I wanted," Jones said. "But I did get the Lambeau Leap in, so I got the 2-for-1."

Why it matters

Jones was drafted by the Packers and spent his first seven seasons in Green Bay. After each touchdown at a home game, Jones would jump into the front row seats and celebrate with fans, calling it the "Lambeau Leap."

Jones gives Vikings new dimension

There was no hesitation from the Vikings front office to sign him once he was released. In four games, he has 321 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 catches for 143 yards and one receiving touchdown.

He gives the Vikings’ offense a dimension with Sam Darnold that it didn’t have consistently in the past with Alexander Mattison, or Dalvin Cook. Jones was motivated, playing against the team that cut him.

What the players are saying

Darnold, Jordan Addison, Blake Cashman and Jonathan Greenard all spoke glowingly of Jones on Sunday, and deservedly so.

"It was huge man. When he came out of the tunnel and the way he was greeted by these fans, that just shows the person that he is and how much he means to Green Bay. The kind of guy that he’s been since he got to Minnesota with me. Aaron is a really special player, but even a more special person," Darnold said.

"He had a chip on his shoulder all week. We already knew what he was going to come in and do. I don’t feel like it was a surprise to nobody," Addison said.

"Real special. Aaron, he’s got a lot respect and love for this place and as a player, you always have a little bit extra emotions and juice going back to your old team. To come into Lambeau and get a win, it’s great for Aaron. He balled out today," Cashman said.

"A.J. is a dawg. He definitely carried a chip on his shoulder coming into this game and we fed off that for sure," Greenard said.