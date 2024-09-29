Vikings hang on for 31-29 win over Packers, improve to 4-0 for first time since 2016

It was more uncomfortable than it needed to be, but the Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 31-29 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings are also 1-0 in the NFC North Division, and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL. Sam Darnold was 10-of-13 for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Jordan Addison had a pair of first half touchdowns, and the Vikings’ defense forced two turnovers as Minnesota raced out to an early 28-0 lead.

The Packers answered with 22 straight points before the Vikings got a field goal and held on defensively.

"What happened today means absolutely nothing going forward other than we’ve got to go back to work. I absolutely love this team, it’s awesome to be the head coach right now of this organization. I feel we’ve got the right kind of guys, right kind of leadership," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

The big play

The Packers cut a 28-0 deficit to a one-score game with 22 straight points. Darnold led the Vikings to much-needed points after 17 and 28-yard completions to Justin Jefferson. The drive ended in a Will Reichard 33-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 31-22 lead with 6:50 to play. Byron Murphy followed it with an interception in the end zone, then forced a Tucker Kraft fumble that Cam Bynum recovered in the fourth quarter.

"Would’ve loved to get seven, but critical execution by our guys and ability to respond in that moment after losing a significant lead," O'Connell said.

The Packers out-scored the Vikings 22-3 in the second half, but Josh Oliver’s recovery of an onside kick sealed Minnesota’s win.

Taking advantage of early opportunities

The Vikings got 21 first half points out of Packers’ mistakes. After Green Bay missed a field goal on its opening possession, Darnold hit Josh Oliver for a 1-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead. After a Kamu Grugier-Hill interception, Addison gave the Vikings a 21-0 lead on a jet sweep. After a Shaq Griffin interception, Darnold hit Justin Jefferson for a 14-yard touchdown and 28-0 lead in the first half.

Jefferson finished with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Addison had three catches for 72 yards, a touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Darnold was 20-of-28 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception and lost a fumble. In his return to Green Bay, Aaron Jones had 22 carries for 93 yards, and four catches for 46 yards. He didn't get to do a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown Sunday, but he did do a Victory Vault after the win with Vikings' fans.

"I did get my leap. It was kind of funny because as we were taking that last knee, the Packers’ defense was like ‘We didn’t let you Lambeau Leap in our house!’ I was like you guys are worried about me Lambeau Leaping, you should be worried about the score," Jones said. "I came here and got what I wanted. But I did get the Lambeau Leap in, so I got the 2-for-1."

Packers make things interesting

The Vikings’ first big mistake of the day came on Jalen Nailor’s muffed punt near the end of the first half. Jordan Love hit Jayden Reid for a 15-yard score to cut the lead to 28-7 at the half.

Love hit Dontayvious Wicks for two fourth quarter touchdowns and Kraft for another, but the Vikings made enough plays to hang on for the win. The Vikings forced Love into three interceptions, and the Packers into four turnovers.

What’s next

The bottom line is the Vikings head to London 4-0 to face the New York Jets, and could be 5-0 at their bye week. Nobody at the start of the season would’ve predicted that.

"It’s still very early in the season. By no means do we feel like we’re anything close to the finished product we’re going to be," O'Connell said.