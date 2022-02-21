A look at the Minnesota Vikings 2022 home, road opponents

A new era for the Minnesota Vikings has started. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now in charge of the front office as general manager. Kevin O’Connell is the new head coach.

As the franchise heads in a new direction, they now prepare for the NFL Combine, set for March 1-7. NFL free agency starts March 16, and the Vikings have as many as 18 players who might not be on the roster when they convene for their offseason programs. Then, the NFL Draft April 28-30. It’ll be Adofo-Mensah’s first draft with the Vikings.

The NFL will release the 2022 regular season schedule in late April or early May. We know who they will play, but we don’t yet know how the games will be stacked. Here is an early look at the 2022 opponents.

VIKINGS 2022 HOME GAMES

BEARS

PACKERS

LIONS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DALLAS COWBOYS

NEW YORK GIANTS

NEW YORK JETS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

We know the Vikings will host the Packers, Bears and Lions out of the NFC North. By virtue of taking second in the division, the Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals, who finished second in the NFC West. The Cardinals finished 11-6 after a 7-0 start. They’ll also host the Indianapolis Colts, who finished second in the AFC West at 9-8. The Cowboys won the NFC East at 12-5, which included a win at U.S. Bank Stadium on Halloween night out of Minnesota’s bye week.

The Vikings’ other home opponents are the New York Giants (4-13), New York Jets (4-13) and New England Patriots (10-7). The Vikings get the extra home game in the 2021 17-game schedule, they’ll host four playoff teams from this past season and get a reunion with Kyle Rudolph.

VIKINGS 2022 AWAY GAMES

At Packers

At Bears

At Lions

At Philadelphia Eagles

At Washington Commanders

At Buffalo Bills

At Miami Dolphins

At New Orleans Saints

We know the Vikings will play at Lambeau Field, at Soldier Field and at Ford Field within the NFC North. By virtue of taking second in the NFC North, the Vikings will face the Saints on the road after they finished second in the NFC South at 9-8. The Vikings will also travel to face the Eagles (9-8), and Commanders (7-10) in the NFC East.

On the AFC side, the Vikings will travel to face the Bills (11-6), and Dolphins (9-8). Minnesota’s road 2022 schedule features three playoff teams from 2021, and a reunion with Stefon Diggs.

That’s how the 2022 opponents shake out. Now, we wait to see when they play Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, and how many nationally-televised games they get.