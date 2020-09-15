'A dream come true': Minnesota Wild signs D Jonas Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

article

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday it has signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension.

Brodin is now under contract with the Wild through the 2027-28 season. Brodin had 28 points, two goals and 26 assists, a plus-15 rating and blocked 112 shots in 69 games with the Wild in the 2019-20 season. He set career-highs in points and assists last season, led the Wild in blocked shots and short-handed points and was second in plus-minus, and fourth in assists.

Speaking from his apartment in Sweden on Tuesday, Brodin said contract talks started with General Manager Bill Guerin immediately when the team had meetings after returning from the Edmonton bubble.

"I was really excited when he told me he wanted to re-sign me. I was really happy. That’s a dream come true for me, it’s awesome to stay in one place for so long time. I’m really happy about that," Brodin said.

Brodin talked with a sense of relief that the negotiations are over, and he's staying with the organization that drafted him in 2011.

"I’m really happy that it went by quick. I can stop thinking about all this and just looking forward to the next season. I’m really happy, super excited. I love Minnesota, I love everything about it, the fans, the organization, teammates, coaches. I’m super happy, it feels like home," Brodin said.

Guerin said one of his top priorities this off-season was getting a long-term deal with Brodin done.

"Most importantly, because of who Jonas is and what he brings to our team as a person, as a player. With Jonas, we have a top end D corps so it was extremely important to get this done and we’re extremely happy to have him locked in long-term," Guerin said.

In eight seasons with the Wild, Brodin has 30 goals and 116 assists, a plus-47 rating and 890 blocked shots in 555 career games with the Wild. Brodin has played in 171 straight games with the Wild, the longest active streak on the team, is the sixth defenseman in team history to reach 100 career assists and one of four defenseman in franchise history to play at least 500 career games.

Guerin said when Brodin is at the top of his game, he can defend the top players in the NHL.

"The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite, and we put a premium on that just like putting the puck in the net," Guerin said. "He’s the type of guy that can defend the top players in the league, and there’s a premium for that."

Brodin, the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, also has 10 points in 48 career playoff games with the Wild.