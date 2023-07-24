3M Open preparing for field of PGA Tour stars, hot weather

It was relatively quiet on Monday at TPC Twin Cities as final preparations are underway for this week’s 3M Open in Blaine, now Minnesota’s annual PGA Tour stop.

That will all change on Wednesday, as some of the best professional golfers in the world hit the Twin Cities aim to solidify their spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs with just two tournaments to go. Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, announced late last week he’ll play in the 3M Open for the first time in five years.

Thomas, the No. 20-ranked player in the world, is currently 75th in FedEx Cup Points. The top 70 make the first event of the postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

"We’ve seen and heard our phones ring off the hooks since JT and Cameron Young committed. Fans want to see the best players in the world, whether that’s through talent or that’s because they’ve been very popular on Full Swing, the golf show," 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said Monday. "Justin has certainly helped move the needle for us. We’re excited that anybody who comes to the 3M Open for the first time, all we’ve been talking to the players and the caddies about is just give us a chance. We think once you get here, you’re going to see not only what a great golf course it is, but how we treat you. We’re excited to hear what Justin has to say about the Twin Cities and specifically Blaine."

Thomas is one of 11 players in the top-45 in the world that will be in Blaine this week, which also features defending champion Tony Finau. It rivals the 2019 field that included Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. There are 74 players in this year’s field that have won a combined 198 tournaments, that includes 35 who have won in the last two seasons.

"To have 11 of the top 45 players in the official World Golf Ranking here at the 3M Open the week after The Open Championship is just awesome. Never been done before," Welch said. "It’s just amazing. Talent is here, the young guns are here, some of the best players in the world are here. We’re super excited for the week.

The playing field includes Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink. One of the more popular local players in the field will be Caleb VanArragon. The Blaine native won the Minnesota State Open by nine shots, and followed that with a 12-shot win in the State Amateur.

3M OFFICIALS MAKING PREPARATIONS FOR HOT WEATHER

Some of the hottest weather of the summer is expected as the 3M Open gets underway Thursday morning at TPC Twin Cities. Highs in the middle of the week will be in the upper 90s, with heat indexes over 100 degrees.

Welch says players, caddies and volunteers will have access to cooling towels. Fans can find shaded areas on 11 of the 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities, or check out the fully air-conditioned Fan Hub. There are 11 misting stations provided by Blaine and Anoka County, and water will available for purchase.

"We embrace Minnesota summers, at the same time, we want to make sure that everybody is certainly taking the extra precautions," Welch said. "Hydrated, get yourself some shade but again, have a blast out here because before we know it, we’re going to be talking about winter weather advisories."