3M Open adds past winners Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson to 2023 field

The 3M Open is less than two months away at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and we now know that three of the four previous champions will be in the 2023 field.

Last week, defending champion Tony Finau made it official that he’ll try to make it two straight wins in Blaine in late July. Finau stormed back from five shots behind to earn a three-shot win over Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo. It was his third PGA Tour win, and the first of two straight last season.

"Tony has been a wonderful ambassador for the 3M Open and we were excited to see him continue that momentum the week after he won here," 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said in a statement. "We are thrilled for the fans that he will be back along with Cameron and Michael. Once again we look forward to the competition and the experience for the fans of Minnesota."

Tournament officials announced on Monday that 2021 winner Cameron Champ, and 2020 winner Michael Thompson will also be in the field. Champ shot a final round 66 to win by two shots. In a tournament largely without fans due to COVID-19, Thompson earned his second tour win and first in seven years by two shots in 2020.

Inaugural champion Matthew Wolff went to the LIV Tour last year, and is currently not eligible to play in this year’s 3M Open.

PGA players have until 4 p.m. on July 21 to commit to the 3M Open, which is expected to have a 156-player field.