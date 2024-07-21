3 players who were in the mix at The Open slated to play in 3M Open

article

Three players who finished in the top five on Sunday at The Open Championship are slated to tee it up at the 3M Open in Minnesota next weekend.

Billy Horschel, who led heading into Sunday, and Justin Rose, who tied for second with Horschel, are both listed in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Thriston Lawrence – who at one point took the solo lead on Sunday before finishing in fourth place – has also committed to the field, PGA Tour officials announced on Sunday afternoon.

After an emotional weekend at Royal Troon, it's possible that Horschel or Rose could withdraw from the 3M Open—especially Horschel, who is currently inside the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup rankings. If someone does pull out of the event, it would likely come down on Monday.

All three players had a shot at the major championship that was ultimately taken home by Xander Schauffele – who shot a scorching, bogey-free 65 on Sunday, including four birdies on the difficult back nine.

Wedged between The Open in Scotland this weekend and The Olympics in Paris in two weeks, the 3M Open is still set to host nine players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking including former champion Tony Finau, rising stars Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Fargo native Tom Hoge (54th in world rankings) and former Gopher Erik van Rooyen (66th) are also slated to compete.

The 3M Open is set to be held Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.

Full 3M Open field