2 Lynx players named to Team Canada, 4 total will head to Tokyo games

Two Minnesota Lynx players have been named to the Canadian National Team heading to Tokyo this summer, bringing the total number of Lynx Olympians to four.

Forwards Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton both made Team Canada’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.

"I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I’m going to my third Olympics," said Achonwa in a release.

Carleton will make her Olympic debut.

"It’s been a dream of mine to be an Olympian ever since I can remember so it’s pretty surreal that it’s actually happening. I couldn’t be more excited," she said.

They will join Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, who were named to Team USA earlier this month. Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve will serve as an assistant coach at the games, which will take place July 26-Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.