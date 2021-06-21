Lynx's Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier named to U.S. Olympic team

article

The 2021 Summer Olympics are about a month away in Tokyo, Japan, and on Monday the roster for the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team was unveiled.

There are two Minnesota Lynx players who will wear the USA jersey, and Cheryl Reeve will be on the coaching staff. The USA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee picked center Sylvia Fowles, and guard/forward Napheesa Collier were among the 12 players selected for the roster.

The U.S. Women’s Basketball Team is the six-time defending Gold medalists. The roster now features two five-time Olympians, one four-time Olympian, on three-time Olympian, two in their second Olympics and six who will be playing for Team USA for the first time.

Fowles will be competing in her fourth Olympics, and also won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 FIBA World Cup. It will be the first Olympics for Collier.

Team USA will be coached by Dawn Staley. Reeve is one of the assistants on the staff.

"USA Basketball has never been in a better place," Staley said. "I’m honored to be the coach of such an amazing collection of talented women, both those named to the team and those who gave their all the last few years but won’t be with us in Tokyo. The fact that some of the players who won’t suit up this summer would start for any other country is a testament to their talent and to what USA Basketball has done to build a program that lifts up our female athletes every single day. I’m so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all of the coaches, support staff, and our players, I can’t wait to make America proud this summer."

Athletes on the USA roster have a combined 15 Olympic gold and 19 FIBA World Cup Gold medals, collectively have 60 total Gold medals and a 749-37 overall record wearing a USA uniform.

All 12 athletes on the roster took part in the 2019-20 USA Basketball National Team expanded training program. The team posted a 17-1 record, including 5-1 against NCAA Division I teams in exhibition games and 12-0 versus international teams in FIBA-sanctioned competitions.

The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition will be held July 26-Aug. 8 at the Saitama Super Arena.