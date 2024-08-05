Mythbusting with Bigfoot

This content was provided by our sponsor, LifeSource. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Bigfoot here, stepping out of the woods for a cause that's close to my heart: organ donation. I'm swapping the forest for the fairground this month as I hit the campaign trail to encourage all Minnesotans to register as organ donors. You might wonder why a legendary creature like me would care about organ donation. Well, it’s simple: I know alot about myths, and some people will believe anything when it comes to donation. I’m here to set the record straight.

Did you know that about half of Minnesotans haven't yet registered as an organ donor? That's a lot of potential lifesavers who still have the chance to do the right thing and join the big heart club. By registering as an organ donor your legacy can quickly take on legendary proportions as one donor can save and heal more than 75 lives! Imagine the difference you could make; when more people register, more people in need could get more moments with their loved ones.

One of the most extreme myths I hear is that doctors won’t save your life if they find out you’re a registered donor. Here’s the real deal: medical professionals are there to save YOUR life. Organ donation is only considered after all life-saving efforts have been exhausted. In fact, less than 1% of people actually have the opportunity to be donors. That’s because in order to be an organ donor, a person needs to pass away in a hospital while on a ventilator.

Another myth people tend to believe is that they are too old or too unhealthy to be a donor. In reality, anyone - yes, anyone! - can register as an organ donor. Most health conditions don’t prevent donation and age is not a factor; the oldest organ donor was 98! Medical advances now allow people with various chronic conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, or who’ve had other illnesses like cancer or hepatitis, to donate.

More straight talk: all major religions support donation as a kind and generous act. Also,there’s no cost to you or your family for donation, and an open casket funeral or viewing is an option following organ donation.

While I’ve been waiting for people to find me, the transplant waiting list has grown to more than 100,000 people. Sadly, 16 people die each day simply because there aren’t enough organs for everyone who needs one.

Let’s keep mystery from reality and show we care: join my campaign to increase registration! By getting the facts and then getting registered, you can join my big heart club and save lives.

With the Great Minnesota Get Together upon us this month, it’s the perfect time to think about the type of community we want to create. Join Team Legend and my friends at LifeSource and the Department of Public Safety who are on a mission to help people make informed decisions. Stop by the fair on Saturday, August 24th near Dan Patch Avenue or spot me at the Education Building for a furry high five and let's talk about how you can be part of my big heart movement. Let’s show the world the truly legendary spirit of Minnesota.

Ready to register? Don’t wait! Check the box at the DMV or register online at life-source.org.