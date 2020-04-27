article

FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio are producing a timely and unique TV event to benefit Minnesota during the COVID-19 crisis. The two-hour broadcast, FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio Present: Shine On MN, will air at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 on FOX 9. The broadcast will feature entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages and stories of hope – presented via videos from some of Minnesota's favorite artists and celebrities.



Shine On MN is collaborating with GiveMN to generate financial support of the following Minnesota non-profits serving our community: Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota Central Kitchen (benefiting the local restaurants) and Springboard for the Arts. To donate to any of these organizations, please go to ShineOnMN.com



Stay tuned to FOX 9 News at 9, Wednesday, April 29 for more information on Shine On MN and Host announcements. #ShineOnMN