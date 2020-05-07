Artists, celebrity guests announced for Shine On Minnesota, 7 p.m. Sunday on FOX 9

article

FOX 9, in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio will host Shine On Minnesota, a broadcast event featuring local musicians to benefit Minnesota nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcast event will air on FOX 9 and stream live at fox9.com/live, Sunday at 7 p.m., May 10, and will include entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages, and stories of hope from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities, including:

Dessa with the Minnesota Orchestra

Soul Asylum

Andrew Zimmern

New Power Generation

Michael Shynes

Children’s Theatre Company

Stokley Williams

Okee Dokee Brothers

Vikings SKOL Line

Jeremy Messersmith

P.J. Fleck

Yam Haus

Dessa, with the Minnesota Orchestra, will debut their new collaborative “at-home style” music video of her hit, “Skeleton Key."

“This unique program, Shine On Minnesota, will bring Minnesotans together for an evening of uplifting messages and performances to support some critical needs in our community,” said FOX 9 Senior Vice President/General Manager, Sheila Oliver. “Shine On Minnesota is for Minnesota, by Minnesota and benefitting Minnesota and we are thrilled to bring well-known Minnesotans together to raise funds for those who need it most.”

“This event is a great example of bringing Minnesota together to give back to those who are working hard through the pandemic, and we’re excited to be a part of this broadcast,” said David Safar, The Current’s managing director. “This is an especially important time to amplify the voices of our Minnesota music scene. With a wide range of local talent on deck, Shine On MN will be the light for all Minnesotans in a time that has felt very dark for many.”

Shine On Minnesota will be hosted by FOX 9's Jason Matheson and Alix Kendall, MPR News anchor Cathy Wurzer and The Current’s Jill Riley. The May 10 broadcast event will raise funds for local nonprofits that help Minnesotans who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with GiveMN, proceeds from the “Shine On Minnesota” broadcast event will be donated to:

Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need;

Springboard for the Arts to support Minnesota artists during the pandemic; and

MN Central Kitchen to help the restaurant industry tackle hunger and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Abbott, a global health technology company with a large presence in Minnesota, will generously match all donations, up to $50,000. Abbott helps people live more fully with their life-changing technologies and products. In recent weeks, it has launched three new diagnostics tests to help in the fight against COVID-19, and with its foundation, the Abbott Fund, is supporting relief efforts globally, providing millions in funding and products to help frontline workers and communities in need.

“Shine On Minnesota” will showcase videos, performances, uplifting moments and messages submitted by some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities.

“We’ve seen music’s power in connecting us all,” said Brian Newhouse, managing director, Classical MPR. “We love that this is an opportunity to spotlight Minnesota’s many talents, while lifting up our community at a time when we need it most.”

For updates on feature entertainment, guests, event details and more, follow FOX 9 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.