Abbott to match Shine on MN donations up to $50,000

article

FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio are proud to announce a matching sponsor for their broadcast and benefit, Shine On MN. To help make donations go further, Abbott, a global health technology company with 8 locations in Minnesota, will generously match donations up to $50,000!

In recent weeks, Abbott has launched three new diagnostics tests to help in the fight against COVID-19, and with its foundation, the Abbott Fund, is supporting relief efforts globally, providing millions in funding and products to help frontline workers and communities in need.

Funds raised during the broadcast will aid local non-profits: Springboard Center for the Arts, Second Harvest Heartland, and Minnesota Central Kitchen who are helping Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19.

Tune in to Shine on MN on Sunday May 10th at 7pm for an evening of surprises, entertainment, and giving.

#ShineOnMN