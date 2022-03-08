You Oughta Know: Alanis Morissette to perform Xcel Energy Center

Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced tour dates to celebrate 25 years since the release of her breakthrough 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, and will make a stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

Tour dates will kick off in Ottawa on July 10 and Morisette is set to make her Twin Cities appearance on July 24 (joined by fellow 90’s counterparts Garbage).

Public on-sale begins on Friday, March 11 at 10 am HERE.

Morisette will also release a new song, "Olive Branch" on Friday.